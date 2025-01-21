Building resilience: MEC Duma inspects flood damage and infrastructure upgrades in KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements is enhancing infrastructure to withstand extreme weather conditions. | Facebook

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements is adapting to changing weather conditions by constructing infrastructure that is able to withstand the elements.

This was revealed by MEC Siboniso Duma, who is travelling around the province after persistent rainfall destroyed bridges, roads and houses.

Duma is inspecting damages and speeding interventions.

He recently travelled to KwaMakhutha and KwaNgcolosi in eThekwini.

Duma led Operation Siyahlola on P242 in KwaMakhutha, a road which has been completed for almost 6km; it is technically completed, but 2.4km still needs to be done.

According to Duma, they are happy that the job was completed in terms of skill and craftsmanship, despite certain issues, such as the driveway’s L-shaped drainage system not being finished yet.

Duma highlighted the issue of global warming and that a lot of floods have occurred.

“We’re here to check in this area as we are building these roads we are also being affected which is why even the design, the bill of quantities, we must comply to the T because the reality of adaptation, you can’t just build the road like we used to do like the bridges. I’m sure you’ve seen even the type of bridges that we build, the spanners now are high types of bridges where everyone understands that whether rain, whether storm, they’re not going to be affected.”

He said in KwaMakhutha, some roads have potholes that the department will address.

On KwaNgcolosi, Duma said the area had flood-damage.

However, the most damage was in northern KZN, in areas such as eDumbe and Vryheid.

“We’ve already been told that in eDumbe, someone was swept (away) by the river because the bridge collapsed,” Duma said.

He said many homes have been damaged in Vryheid. A team has been delegated and the department has been assisting those people.

Meanwhile, Duma met with Inkosi Bhekizizwe Nzimakwe and the traditional council at KoMkhulu Traditional Court.

Inkosi Nzimakwe and the community thanked Duma for starting the construction of Road D1097.

When the road is complete, the community will not have any problems when it rains.

Duma stressed that local small businesses will be hired as more than 180 people will be employed.

