Teenager allegedly burnt with boiling water after theft at Kuils River shop

Mandilakhe Tshwete

A teenager accused of theft was allegedly assaulted and then burnt with boiling water.

The 16-year-old was found with two T-shirts at Studio88, in Zevenwacht, Kuils River.

His mother said they had been shopping together, but she went into another shop and minutes later she found her son burnt and he had bruises all over his body.

“I asked why he was being assaulted by the three men and they said that he had stolen a T-shirt.

“I will never stand up for him when he has done something wrong. He confessed to me and said he had taken the item but that doesn’t mean he should be brutally attacked.

“The best thing would have been to call the police and have him arrested.”

Teen allegedly assaulted and burnt with boiling water for allegedly stealing tops at Studio 88. Picture: Supplied

She said she called the police and reported the matter.

“The three men were arrested. I took my son to the hospital, his hands were burnt; he was dressed and taken for X-Rays.

“The doctors were concerned about his bloody urine. I want justice for my son.”

The 16-year-old is expected to make his first appearance in the Kuils River Magistrate’s Court on 23 January.

A spokesperson for the Mr Price Group, Matthew Warriner, stated that they are aware of the incident and are conducting an internal investigation.

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said Kuils River police registered a case of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm (GBH) following an incident at a shopping centre in Kuils River.

“According to reports the complainant went to the shop for window shopping where he saw two T-shirts that he liked. He then took both T-shirts and went to the fitting room where he wore one under his sweater.

“It is alleged that when he wanted to walk out, one of the cashiers said he was being called by the manager. The complainant then went back to the manager where he was told that he was stealing from the shop..

“He grabbed a broom and assaulted him with it,other employees joined with pipes and one of them brought a kettle with boiling water and poured it on his right hand. One of the employees was arrested and appeared in court, the case was remanded for March 2025. A theft case was also registered against the complainant for further investigation.”

[email protected]