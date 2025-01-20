Sassa official placed on leave amid misconduct investigation after confrontation with clients

A Sassa official has been placed on leave following a viral video showing confrontational behaviour towards grant recipients. | Screenshot

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) official seen in a video in an exchange with grant clients has been placed on leave while an investigation takes place.

The incident was recorded by a client who visited the local office and could not immediately receive the desired assistance.

In the video, an official is seen exchanging words and shouting at clients. One client says that since their arrival, the official has had a problem. Clients tell the official she will help them. The official replies by saying they should hold her so she can help them. One of the clients said they would report the official and she said go now, she does not care.

On Monday, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga visited the Sassa Dundee local office on a fact-finding mission.

Shinga welcomed Sassa’s swift intervention. She also condemned the incident and assured the public that such incidents and any form of misconduct or abuse of power by officials would not be tolerated.

“We are here today (Monday) to get what exactly happened and to assure people that we are not taking this matter lightly. We will ensure that the investigation that has been initiated does get to the bottom of the matter. We are pleased to see that today offices are operating as normal. We have engaged our officials and also addressed our clients to assure them that necessary actions have been taken against the said official,” Shinga said.

The department said the official in the video was placed on leave to allow the investigation to run unhindered. However, should the leave expire before the investigation is completed, the official will report to another office temporarily.

The investigation is expected to be concluded in a month.

Shinga said they have taken time to trace and visit the client who was involved in the incident.

“This decision demonstrates Sassa’s commitment to addressing allegations of misconduct and ensuring that its officials uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,” Shinga said.

“I applaud Sassa for taking swift action and assure the public that we will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that the necessary steps are taken to address any wrongdoing.”

Shinga added that she understood some officials work in a very hostile environment. Hence, there are wellness programmes to support them.

She also said if the public experiences challenges or is unhappy with the service they are receiving in the service offices, they can ask for a supervisor or manager on duty, there is a suggestion box for their complaints or call offices and have their complaints recorded.

Last week, Sassa KZN spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said Sassa regional executive manager Thamo Mzobe instructed the Sassa Midlands district manager to urgently investigate the alleged behaviour and will use the relevant internal channels and processes to engage the staff member.

“We regret this incident and extend our apologies for what the clients experienced,” Godlwana said.

She said Sassa strives to instil a caring culture that is in line with its Code of Conduct, Batho Pele Principles and Sassa values that ensure the provision of services in a dignified, compassionate and respectful way to their clients.

“Disciplinary action will be taken against any employee who is found to have contravened the Sassa Code of Conduct,” Godlwana said.

She added that a regional office senior management team will be deployed to visit the Dundee local office to monitor service delivery and make proper interventions.

