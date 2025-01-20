Road safety crisis: Minister Creecy calls for change after alarming festive season stats

She said traffic law enforcement officers conducted more than 997 roadblocks across the country during the festive season. The roadblocks were joint operations between local, provincial, and national traffic authorities, the South African Police Service (SAPS), and often included other law enforcement agencies such as the Border Management Authority (BMA).

“As we report back to the nation on the 2024/25 festive season road safety campaign and share preliminary data, it is important to stress – right at the outset – that our country has a long way to go to reduce the carnage on our roads,” she said.

National Transport Minister Barbara Creecy delivered the preliminary report of the festive season statistics for 2024/25 on Monday in Pretoria.

Law enforcement officers issued 711,184 fines for various traffic offences across the country. A total of 23,607 fines were issued to drivers who failed to wear seatbelts, while another 16,925 motorists were fined for using cell phones while driving.

Officers also found 16,527 vehicles unroadworthy and issued with traffic fines and their motor vehicle licence discs removed particularly in areas where vehicles could not be impounded due to lack of impoundment facilities. However, 8,917 vehicles were impounded where facilities were available.

To clamp down on drunk driving, speeding and other moving violations, more than 9,550 motorists were arrested with 3,840 individuals arrested for drunk driving.

A total of 414 drivers were arrested for driving at high speed, and five were arrested for driving at excessive speeds of between 200km/h and above 240km/h.

The highest speedster was arrested in Gauteng driving at 245km/h in a BMW Sedan on N1 near Honeydew, on December 18, 2024.

“On behalf of the National Department of Transport, provincial MECs and their departments, and all law enforcement agencies, I call on the courts to treat these cases with the seriousness they deserve. There must be consequences for drivers who break the law with wanton disregard for the lives of other road users, whether it is for speeding or drunk driving or any other offence which warrants arrest and prosecution,” MinisterCreecy said.

She said a total of 1,502 deaths were reported resulting from 1,234 fatal crashes during the 2024/25 festive season.

Minister Creecy said the number of fatalities shows a year-on-year increase of 5.3% compared to the 2023/24 festive season, with a 4.2% increase in the number of crashes.

The provincial statistics:

KwaZulu-Natal: 304 fatalities from 247 fatal crashes

Gauteng: 235 fatalities from 224 fatal crashes

Eastern Cape: 231 fatalities from 168 fatal crashes

Limpopo: 180 fatalities from 140 fatal crashes

Mpumalanga: 143 fatalities from 118 fatal crashes

Western Cape: 140 fatalities from 124 fatal crashes

Free State: 106 fatalities from 81 fatal crashes

Northwest: 100 fatalities from 87 fatal crashes

Northern Cape: 63 fatalities from 45 fatal crashes

“This is most regrettable, more so because it reverses the incremental strides made in recent years. Notably, there were 18 major crashes resulting in 134 fatalities, while minibuses were involved in 53% of major crashes,” Minister Creecy said.

She further stated pedestrian fatalities remain a huge concern with 41% of all road deaths being pedestrians.

“The highest percentage of pedestrian fatalities were recorded in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal which are the most populous provinces in the country in terms of vehicles and people. Gauteng had the highest pedestrian fatalities at 63.84% followed by Western Cape with 53.9% and KwaZulu-Natal with 44.33%,” Minister Creecy said.

She went further stating it was disturbing how most crashes and deaths were as a result of human factors. A total of 87% of crashes happened because of human behaviour which included hit-and-runs, jay-walking, fatigue, loss of control over vehicles, speed, drunken driving, and reckless overtaking

“I want to say this very clearly, loud and clear for all of us to hear: We, South Africans, must change our behaviour on the roads. The number of people who died on our roads this festive season has increased because people continued to behave badly. In spite of our pleas and warnings, and notwithstanding our efforts to clamp down on irresponsible and reckless behaviour, it is clear that many road users – both drivers and pedestrians – continue to act without regard for the lives of others,” Minister Creecy said.

She said the statistics are a clear message that indicated drivers and pedestrians need to change their behaviour, obey the law and obey the basic rules of the road.

“I have asked the provinces to conduct a detailed analysis of their respective statistics and come up with a clear plan for the way forward when we reconvene at the end of January. This will include a look at severe consequences for those who continue to show a disregard for road safety,” Minister Creecy concluded.

