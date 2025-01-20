Police officer appears in court for alleged rape of detained woman

Constable Naveron Jacobs faces multiple charges, including alleged rape and attempted sexual assault, after an inmate reported the incident. South Africa Cape Town 20- January -2025-Constable Naveron Jacobs arrested for the alleged rape of a detained woman. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Media

Mandilakhe Tshwete

The police officer arrested for the rape of a remandee has made his first appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court.

Constable Naveron Jacobs, 35, was formally charged on Friday, two days after the 41-year-old woman reported the incident to Pollsmoor correctional officers.

The State said it was a Schedule 5 offence.

Jacobs stood emotionless in the dock with his hands behind his back and did not turn to look at the public gallery.

Before the court proceedings, the court addressed the media application to take pictures and videos of the accused.

Jacobs’ lawyer argued that the officer's face could not be shown in newspapers and on television.

The legal representative said his client was at risk and he did not want his client to be attacked in jail considering that he would spend some time behind bars as the State had opposed bail.

The Magistrate made a ruling that pictures taken inside the court should not reveal Jacobs’s face but the media could use pictures and videos taken prior to the court appearance.

The State confirmed that Jacobs has no convictions, no pending cases and no outstanding warrants and that he was a first time offender.

The prosecutor Brandon Clacher said the alleged incident was committed while the officer was on duty.

Jacobs, an orderly who worked in the sexual crimes regional court at Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court had allegedly raped a female remandee as she walked back to the holding cells.

She was then transported to Pollsmoor correctional services where she reported the incident to the correctional officers.

A case was opened by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the accused was charged.

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said: “The female victim, who is awaiting trial at Pollsmoor prison was on 14 January 2025 transported from the prison to Blue Downs Magistrate Court to appear as an accused person. Two police members of Blue Downs court drop her off at the court.

“After the victim appeared at the court she was taken to the court cell by a police member and before she and the police member got to the holding cell the police member raped the victim.

“The victim reported the incident to the warden at Pollsmoor prison and IPID was informed. A rape case was registered.”

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more charges may be added.

“A 35-year-old police officer appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court charged with rape and attempted sexual assault.

“More charges are likely to be added against the Mfuleni Police Station based police officer as the investigation continues. The State intends to oppose the accused’s application for bail due to the seriousness of the offences he committed.

“Also, he committed them while he was in his professional capacity with the accused as an inmate.

“His case has been postponed until 27 January 2025 for him to appear at the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court and for his legal representation.”

Jacobs is the third officer arrested for rape in the province. Constable Siyabonga Mbane, stationed at Mfuleni was arrested in November and a warrant officer was arrested on Christmas Day in Malmesbury.

