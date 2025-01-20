A 22-year-old woman fell to her death from the fifth floor at a Northern Cape hospital.

An investigation has been launched after a 22-year-old mother plunged to her death at a Kimberley hospital over the weekend.

The woman fell from the fifth floor balcony at the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.

According to reports, she had given birth, and it is unclear whether she fell or was pushed.

Northern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Cherelle Ehlers, said they were alerted to an incident of an unnatural death at the hospital.

"Upon arrival, the scene had reportedly been cleared by hospital personnel. Police have opened an inquest docket. The Department of Health will also investigate the matter," Ehlers said.

The Department of Health in the North West confirmed it will cooperate with police in the investigation.

Spokesperson, Lebogang Majaha, said it was saddened to hear of the woman's passing.

He explained that the woman was admitted to the hospital after she gave birth at one another medical facility. She was transferred for further care and treatment on January 14.

Majaha said the baby is currently under the care of the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital and will be reunited with the family.

