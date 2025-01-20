Family's joy as matric certificate finally released after debt dispute

Emmanuel Moiloa displays his long-awaited matric certificate, which was finally released after a two-year delay due to an outstanding payment at his Temba township’s secondary school. SUPPLIED

RAPULA MOATSHE

In an unexpected turn of events, Emmanuel Moiloa's family was happy to receive a call from the education district in Tshwane last week, informing them that his matric certificate, withheld since 2022 due to a R600 debt, was finally ready for collection.

Two weeks ago Violet Moiloa shared her brother Emmanuel's heart-wrenching story, whose future plans were stalled after his Temba township school withheld his matric certificate.

The school refused to release Emmanuel's certificate until an outstanding fee for the School Improvement Plan (SIP), a programme meant to raise learner academic achievement, was paid.

Violet expressed her frustration and disappointment after multiple visits to the school, where she pleaded her family's case, citing financial hardship, failed to yield positive results.

The story sparked mixed reaction on social media, with users sharing their thoughts and opinions.

While some sympathised with the family and condemned the school's decision to withhold the certificate, others had differing views.

A user shared a similar experience, stating that her own child had faced a similar situation, but her lawyers advised that withholding the certificate was unlawful, as the debt was the parent's responsibility, not the child's.

Another wrote: “In South Africa, it is illegal for schools to withhold a student's report card for any reason, including unpaid school fees. This applies to both public and private schools, from Grade R to Grade 12. Withholding a student's report card violates their constitutional rights.”

Overwhelmed with joy, Moiloa treasures his newly obtained matric certificate, believing it will unlock new opportunities for him to either further his education or secure employment.

"The lack of my matric certificate has been a major obstacle, preventing me from securing jobs that require it and hindering my progress in life for far too long. We are extremely grateful for your efforts in sharing our story. I firmly believe that without the publication of our story, my future would still be uncertain,” he said.

He lamented missing out on three potential job opportunities at retail stores solely because he could not produce his matric certificate.

"Despite my assurances that I had completed my matric, potential employers wouldn't accept my word without seeing the actual certificate as proof," he said.

Violet further revealed that her other younger brother, who was in Grade 11 last year, was also denied his report card due to an outstanding balance of R300, which was meant for school fundraising activities.

To her surprise, when she went to collect Emmanuel's certificate, she was also handed the report card of her younger brother. He had passed Grade 11 and was eligible to progress to Grade 12.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the school's decision to withhold Emmanuel's matric certificate.

Education expert Hendrick Makaneta strongly criticised the practice of withholding report cards over unpaid fees, saying it was "unlawful".

[email protected]