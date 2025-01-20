Another City Power disconnection on by-passed meters leaves City Deep residents grappling with R30,000 fines

In another operation aimed at clamping down the illegal use of electricity, City Power disconnected over 120 housing units with bypassed prepaid meters in City Deep, Johannesburg.

The newly installed prepaid meters were disconnected on Monday following the updating process of meters in November 2024.

The operation follows a similar action taken just last week Wednesday in Kliptown Square, where more than 120 newly installed prepaid meters were also disconnected, and removed.

On Wednesday, City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena said they removed at least 122 prepaid meters and 114 circuit breakers to prevent illegal reconnection.

"Penalties have been imposed on customers who tampered with their meters, including fines exceeding R14,000 for single-phase connections, with potential penalties of over R30,000 for properties with three-phase connections to cover the cost of replacing the tampered meters," he said.