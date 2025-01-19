Tshwane demands urgent repairs for long-abandoned Soshanguve reservoir

City of Tshwane officials demand urgent repairs for the long-abandoned Soshanguve reservoir, highlighting its significance in addressing ongoing water shortages in local communities. A City of Tshwane delegation that recently assessed the status of a Soshanguve reservoir built 10 years ago. SUPPLIED.

The City of Tshwane is demanding urgent repairs from a contractor for the long-abandoned Soshanguve reservoir, which has been dormant since 2015, amid ongoing water shortages in local communities.

The reservoir, located along the M17 route, was initially touted as a permanent solution to alleviate water shortages in local areas.

The project stalled due to political interference, reportedly sparked by a local business forum demanding a stake in the final phase of the project.

Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise said the Soshanguve reservoir cannot be put into operation in its current condition due to internal leaks that need to be addressed.

He added that, regrettably, vandalism has also resulted in the theft of some reservoir components. However, he said, a technical team is currently assessing the damage to determine the necessary repairs and associated costs.

Modise stressed the significance of the reservoir, comparing it to a power plant in terms of its critical importance to the community's infrastructure.

He explained that when a property like a reservoir is built, the contractor is typically responsible for its quality for a period of 10 to 20 years.

He said the reservoir was never officially handed over to the City, which would have included a commissioning process and testing for leaks.

Modise stated that the City will quantify the repairs needed and instruct the contractor to fix the issues, rather than spending city funds on the repairs.

“We are not going to spend a fortune on that. We are going to quantify and give it to the contractor to fix the mess and if the contractor is delayed we will explore legal proceedings, but in the interim we will fix it ourselves because there is a need,” he said.

He said the people of Soshanguve and Mabopane are facing water struggles because of high demand for water consumption.

According to him, the strategic location of the reservoir is clearly going to bring significant benefits to local communities.

Ward 32 Councillor Floyd Thema last week expressed his frustration over the prolonged water scarcity affecting residents in areas like Soshanguve Block L and Mabopane since November last year.

He said he was still awaiting a report from Modise, the executive mayor and a member of the mayoral committee for Utility Services, who had assessed the reservoir last year.

He believes the 2016 local government elections, which saw the ANC lose its majority, might have contributed to the project's stagnation.

He also blamed former DA Mayor Solly Msimanga, now the DA Gauteng leader, for neglecting the project after assuming office in 2016.

Msimanga, however, fired back at claims that he neglected a crucial reservoir project during his tenure, saying he personally visited the site.

He said he recognised the project's importance in supporting the DD line and New Eersterust development.

According to him, the project's delays were largely due to internal politicking and conflicts with business forums, particularly when it came to connecting pipes to supply water to communities.

