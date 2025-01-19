Spat continues between police and union over allegations regarding blasting of shaft 10 at Stilfontein mine

The fight between police and General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa) continues over allegations regarding the blasting of shaft 10 in Stilfontein. Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

MANYANE MANYANE

The spat between police and labour union, the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa), over allegations regarding the blasting of shaft 10 at Buffelfontein Gold Mine near Stilfontein, continues.

This was after Giwusa demanded that police allow a public inspection of the shaft and that this must include the right to document any findings.

The union accused police of bombing shaft 10 in the abandoned mine.

About 78 bodies, as well as 240 illegal miners, have been hoisted to the surface as part of a rescue operation after the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, ordered operations to commence last weekend.

Giwusa released a statement on Saturday, stating that it was shocked to the core by the news that police bombed shaft 10 in Stilfontein.

“There are miners, including Ayanda Tom, whose sister brought the recent court cases, who we believe to have been in shaft 10, possibly dead, injured or too weak to get to shaft 11 to be rescued,” said the union.

Giwusa’ president Mametlwe Sebei said the union and other organisations involved in advocating for the rescue had demanded that sniffer dogs and rescue personnel be sent down to look for other bodies and survivors, but instead, the rescue was declared complete and suddenly shaft 10 was bombed.

“According to eyewitness testimony of survivors, the conditions at shaft 10 were much more catastrophic than previously imagined even by those of us who consistently pointed to the difficulties miners had in trying to exit.

“The witness accounts point to the ghastly sight of dozens of bodies – this after they made a desperate attempt to make a three-day climb from the depth of the shaft to the surface,” Sebei said.

He said this ghastly sight is a revolting testament to the horrors the miners endured in their attempt to exit from shaft 10, as all other exit points were closed.

In response to the allegations, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said police had received the complaint and instructed its explosives team to inspect shaft 10 for any sign of explosion and it was found that no such blasting or bombing as is referred to - took place.

“The SAPS reminds those behind this peddling, that according to the Explosives Act 26 of 1956 section 27 (1A), it is an offence to communicate false information regarding any explosion or alleged explosion. Those that do will be guilty of an offence - the SAPS is engaging its legal team on a way forward,” she said.

Sebei, in a statement issued Sunday, said the union believes the only way to put these allegations to rest is for the police to allow a public inspection of the shaft, including the right to document any findings.

