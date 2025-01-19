Firearm gun SAPS An illegal firearm was recovered at the scene. Picture: SAPS

Police in the OR Tambo District of the Eastern Cape say they have successfully executed two ‘critical’ operations aimed at combatting armed robbery in the region.

In one incident, the local Tactical Response Team (TRT) followed up on reliable information received about the perpetrators of a robbery in the Sulenkama area of Qumbu.

After visiting a homestead in the Gwadana locality, police were fired at and a shootout ensued, in which the primary suspect was killed.

Police also recovered a 9mm pistol, whose serial number had been erased, as well as rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Other suspects have been charged with attempted murder, attack on police, possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

The firearm will be sent for ballistic analysis and an inquest has been opened for investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

In a separate crime-fighting operation in Southridge, the Tactical Response Team followed up on tip-offs about armed robbery suspects.

The team pounced on a premises in Mlonyeni Street, where they encountered the suspect.