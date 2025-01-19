King Misuzulu calls off wedding

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has cancelled his traditional wedding to Queen Nomzamo Myeni, citing reasons beyond the royal family's control. The decision leads to the withdrawal of the queen's benefits and security, raising questions about the future of their relationship. King Misuzulu has called off his wedding. The king had planned on marrying Nomzamo Myeni. Here they are pictured during their attendance at the recent South African Traditional Music Awards in Durban. Picture: Willem Phungula

In a new twist, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has cancelled his traditional wedding to his third wife-to-be, queen Nomzamo Myeni.

In a letter signed by the king which was directed to the director-general of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government on Saturday, the king asked the government to withdraw the queen's security and other benefits that were provided to her as the royal queen.

In the same letter, the king announced that the wedding had been called off. The king cited reasons beyond the royal family’s control for cancelling the wedding ceremony, but did not elaborate.

“Due to reasons beyond the control of the Royal House, the traditional wedding ceremonies involving Ms. Myeni have been called off. As a result, it has become necessary to terminate all associated arrangements.”

The following actions must be implemented without delay, the letter stated:

1. Withdrawal of Benefits: Effective immediately, any benefits, allowances, or privileges granted to Ms.Myeni must cease.

2. Security Detail: The security detail assigned to Ms. Myeni is to be withdrawn by no later than 11:00 AM on 19 January 2025.

“I trust that your office will facilitate the implementation of these directives promptly and ensure that all necessary measures are taken to finalise this matter. Please confirm in writing once these actions have been completed,” reads the letter.

The wedding cancellation was preceded by the sacking of the king’s senior staffer Prince Simphiwe Zulu, who was the king’s representative in the provincial legislature, in the provincial house of traditional leaders as well as being the spokesperson of the king.

Although the authenticity of both letters was not verified by the king’s office, many in the royal family said they were aware of the latest developments.

Sibongile Mdletshe who is the king’s personal assistant said she cannot comment because she has not seen the letters. Attempts to get comment from Prince Simphiwe Zulu were unsuccessful.

Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize who is the director-general of the provincial government also said she has not yet received the letter, citing the issue of not working over the weekend and that letters are delivered to the office.

The lawyers representing the king’s wife, queen Ntokozo Mayisela who is challenging the wedding, said there has not been official communication and they will proceed as planned and go to court on Monday to interdict the wedding.

It is not clear whether the king has ended his relationship with Myeni as he is also stripping her of state security and other benefits, which she enjoyed as a queen. The wedding was originally meant to have taken place next weekend, depending on the court decision on Monday.

