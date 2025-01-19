Critical bridge damage prompts emergency engineering evaluation

Screenshot of a damaged bridge. A team of engineers has been sent to inspect a bridge linking Nongoma and Hlabisa. According to residents, the damage was caused by recent rains. | Screenshot

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma has sent a team of engineers to inspect a bridge in Mona that links Nongoma and Hlabisa.

The bridge is believed to have been damaged during recent rains across the province.

Duma’s spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, thanked KZN communities that continue to send him photographs and videos showing damage sustained since persistent rainfall from January 1 to date.

He said many areas like Nongoma and Hlabisa have been affected.

Many areas have been affected like Nongoma and Hlabisa. Their communities and individuals who played a role in bringing development in the area “told the MEC that the bridge in Mona linking Nongoma and Hlabisa appears to have been damaged by the rain”.

Sibiya said the MEC visited KwaMakhutha, KwaNgcolosi and other areas. He is expected to visit more areas including Dumbe, Vryheid and Melmoth.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma inspected the rehabilitation and repair of damaged roads in KwaMakhutha, KwaNgcolosi and Hillcrest. | Supplied

“There are also engineers checking other bridges to ensure safety,” Sibiya said.

The MEC assured residents that a team of engineers is out conducting assessments in different areas and he is also visiting many areas to ensure damages are repaired. Even in areas where roads are being constructed, there has been erosion.

“Engineers will go to the bridge between Nongoma and Hlabisa to ensure they monitor the situation,” Sibiya said.

He said the community will be informed about what will happen moving forward.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma inspected the rehabilitation and repair of damaged roads in KwaMakhutha, KwaNgcolosi and Hillcrest. | Supplied

The Ridewell Foundation, a non-profit organisation that identifies road hazards and reports them to the authorities, thanked the Transport Department for the swift response regarding state roads in the province.

It said it wrote to Transport Minister Barbara Creecy to declare a state of national disaster due to the persisting rains across South Africa on the roads to activate emergency funds to accelerate the road repair efforts.

On Thursday, Duma started a province-wide inspection of roads and houses damaged by heavy rainfall. Next week, he is expected to visit Vryheid.

Duma said prolonged rainfall has affected the construction of new projects and worsened the condition of roads being repaired.

Duma was in KwaMakhutha, KwaNgcolosi and Hillcrest inspecting the rehabilitation and repair of damaged roads.

Bridges have been eroded especially in deep rural areas, making it difficult for communities to access schools, clinics and other socio-economic centres.

Duma is working with roving teams from both departments.

“The focus is on ensuring that we accelerate our responses. Despite limited resources caused by recurring heavy rainfall and floods, we want to be closer to communities during this period of need,” Duma said.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma inspected the rehabilitation and repair of damaged roads in KwaMakhutha, KwaNgcolosi and Hillcrest. | Supplied

[email protected]