Court denies bail to suspect in DA uMngeni chief whip’s murder

The uMngeni Local Municipality and the DA in KwaZulu-Natal have welcomed the court’s decision to deny bail to one of the suspects in DA uMngeni chief whip Councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu’s murder.

A second suspect was arrested and made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Both suspects have been remanded until March 11.

Ndlovu was killed in a hail of bullets in front of his wife and children on December 4, 2023.

According to the DA, it is alleged Ndlovu was killed for speaking out against a criminal syndicate that was illegally selling state-owned land and then connecting illegal infrastructure, including electricity. He was seen as a threat for trying to deliver services and stopping the exploitation of residents.

Chris Pappas, mayor of the uMngeni Municipality welcomed the Howick Magistrate’s Court in denying bail to the primary suspect in Ndlovu’s murder, saying it is a step towards the pursuit of justice.

Pappas said the decision, accompanied by the magistrate’s comprehensive reasoning, which lasted over four hours in court, highlights the seriousness of this crime and the commitment of our justice system to act with care and diligence.

“We also note the arrest of a second suspect in connection with this crime. This is another significant development and indicates a positive movement forward by law enforcement teams, who continue to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Pappas said.

He said this is only one step in the legal process a bail hearing does not determine the outcome of the case and that facts and evidence will still need to be fully presented and tested during the trial.

“This case has deeply affected our community, and the court’s actions so far reflect a shared resolve to seek justice for Nhlalayenza and their family. We encourage the public to allow the legal process to take its course and avoid speculation or actions that may disrupt the proceedings,” Pappas said.

“Our thoughts remain with Nhlalayenza’s loved ones as well as his political party, the Democratic Alliance, during this painful time. As a municipality, we remain committed to fostering safer communities and supporting initiatives that strengthen justice and accountability in our region.”

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said the party in the province welcomes the Howick Magistrate’s Court bail judgment regarding one of the suspects in Ndlovu’s murder.

“We call on the police to arrest the mastermind behind this senseless killing - the mastermind allegedly paid for the execution of Ndlovu, as was divulged during today’s (Wednesday) proceedings,” Rodgers said.

The DA also said it will continue to support the Ndlovu family until justice prevails.

Meanwhile, a recent parliamentary written question and reply revealed that 37 municipal officials were killed in the past five financial years in South Africa.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu was responding to a question by the EFF’s Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi.

Mchunu said KZN recorded the most murders with 17, followed by Gauteng with 11.

Additionally, 59 municipal councillors were killed in the last five years.

KZN and the Eastern Cape recorded the most murders, 21 and 19 respectively, over five years.

