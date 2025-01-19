Communities urged to stay vigilant following lion sightings in northern KwaZulu-Natal

Image of a lion. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has issued a warning to communities in Gluckstadt, KwaZulu-Natal, following multiple lion sightings and livestock attacks. | Sten Nijssen on Unsplash

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES OF CARCASSES BELOW.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has warned communities around the Gluckstadt areas in northern KwaZulu-Natal to be vigilant following lion sightings.

Additionally, communities have been urged to report any sightings immediately to the local traditional leadership or police station.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said: “There have been three recently confirmed sightings of lions in the Gluckstadt area, which is under the AbaQulusi Municipality. The sightings have been reported in the areas under Inkosi Zondo and Inkosi Zulu. Additionally, three cattle have been reported killed by lions in the Gluckstadt area recently.

“These incidents have raised concerns about the safety of both residents and their livestock.”

Three cattle were allegedly killed by lions in the Gluckstadt area recently. | Supplied

Mntambo highlighted a recurring challenge in the area. Many livestock owners leave their animals in grazing areas day and night, only collecting them during dipping days or when needed. This practice leaves livestock vulnerable to predators.

“As a precautionary measure, Ezemvelo strongly urges all livestock owners in areas around Gluckstadt to ensure their animals are collected and kept in secure enclosures overnight to minimise the risk of attacks as lions become active at night,” Mntambo said.

A lion paw print in the Gluckstadt area. | Supplied

Mntambo said that on Friday, two Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s organised teams were sent to the Gluckstadt area to search for lions following recent reports of livestock being killed by wild animals believed to be lions.

The Ezemvelo team working alongside a second team led by a private professional hunter conducted a lion call-up.

Mntambo said that the lion call-up commenced at around 7pm and continued until after 1am on Saturday but yielded no success.

The teams were expected to return to the area on Saturday with a helicopter to help locate the lions, suspected of hiding in a nearby dense bush.

Mntambo said the search which started at 7am on Sunday continues.

“It remains unclear where these lions may have escaped from. This information will only become apparent once the lions are destroyed,” Mntambo added.

There have been three confirmed sightings of lions in the Gluckstadt area. | Supplied

Three cattle were allegedly killed by lions in the Gluckstadt area recently. | Supplied

[email protected]