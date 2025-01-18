VIDEO: Heroic lifeguard rescues UK tourist from rip current at Wilderness Beach

An image of a man’s face superimposed on top of an aerial shot of a beach. UK tourist Darren Sutton describes his terrifying ordeal with rip currents at Wilderness Beach in the Western Cape and his heroic rescue by a National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) George Municipal lifeguard. Picture: southafrica.co.za / video screenshot

Caught in a rip current for 45 minutes at Wilderness Beach in the Western Cape along SA’s garden route on Friday, Darren Sutton, a tourist from Northumberland in the UK, has released a video thanking the heroic lifeguard who risked her life to save his.

The 59-year-old and his wife, Linda Barrett, while on a three-week holiday in South Africa, were staying at Beach House B&B in Wilderness for two nights when the incident occurred.

In the video, a visibly shaken Sutton said that as a regular and proficient long-distance swimmer, he considers himself a strong swimmer, but that was no match for the current that swept him away.

“I got into awful trouble this morning. I drifted and then drifted again, and I tried to swim hard to get in but I was tiring pretty fast. I was probably in the water for about 45 minutes,” he said.

The 59-year-old said thankfully, his wife saw him struggling while walking on the beach and alerted the lifeguards.

“My life was saved this morning (Friday) by a wonderful young lady called (Channah) … I’m a little bit shaken still, but the courage and heroics of (Channah), there were three lifeguards there. Linda told them I was in difficulty, and without question, Channah went straight into the water and swam hard, putting her own life at risk,” he said.

Sutton thanked the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) George Municipal lifeguard for her courageous effort to rescue him. “It took us both a good 20 minutes to get back in, both paddling and swimming. Heroics, professionalism, I’ll be grateful for the rest of my life.”

He added that he was not surprised that this kind of incident happens often.

Detailing the rescue, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said Sutton was out on an early morning swim when he found himself at the mercy of rip currents, swept beyond the back breakers.

Lambinon said Barrett noticed that her husband was experiencing difficulties in the surf zone and approached three NSRI George Municipal lifeguards.

He said immediately lifeguard Channah van Coller launched into the surf armed with a rescue torpedo buoy.

“Channah reached Darren beyond the back breakers, ordering him to grab hold of her rescue torpedo buoy ‘and hang on’.”

Using the aid of the rescue torpedo buoy to keep Sutton afloat, the lifeguard rescued him through the surf zone safely to the beach, said Lambinon.

“Once safely ashore and reunited with his wife, he was medically checked by the lifeguards before being released requiring no further assistance.”

Sutton told NSRI that the sea conditions were a lot stronger than he had expected. “Without the bravery of Channah, I fear what may have happened.”

He said Van Coller’s heroic actions will leave a lasting impression of gratitude on himself and his family.

NSRI commended Sutton’s wife for her vigilance and recognising that her husband was in dire danger in the surf zone.

“Her quick thinking to immediately rush to alert the lifeguards is applauded.”

Lambinon further explained that as Van Coller was reaching the shoreline, a second NSRI George Municipal lifeguard, Josh Sholtz, entered the water to help her in wading Sutton out the last few meters.

“Darren and Linda met with Channah again today to thank her, and they have continued on their holiday, with a few days left in South Africa,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a Good Samaritan rescued a 52-year-old woman who was visiting a friend in Mossel Bay when she got into difficulty in strong draft currents while swimming in the vicinity of Die Poort.

Andre Fraser, NSRI Mossel Bay coxswain, commended Potchefstroom University student Jaco du Plessis, 20, for his rescue efforts that contributed to saving the woman’s life.

He said eyewitnesses raced to Big Blue Restaurant, where Potchefstroom students from around the country were dining, and pleaded with staff and patrons to raise the alarm.

“Seeing the lady in dire distress in heavy sea currents - he launched into the water, swimming towards the lady while his friends kept a vigil of their location, following along the shoreline.”

Fraser said Du Plessis reached the woman as she was approaching the rocky shoreline near The Point, and he assisted her, guiding her towards the rocky shoreline. He then assisted her onto the rocks.

