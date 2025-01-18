Remembering Ronnie Vengan: a champion of non-racial sports

Tributes and messages of condolences are pouring in for former football administrator and youth development stalwart Ronnie Vengan, 74, who died on Friday.

Vengan is a life member of Isipingo Football and recently celebrated his 74th birthday on January 13. His funeral is scheduled for Sunday at the Clare Estate Crematorium.

His brother, Nelson Vengan, described Ronnie as a legend and one of the founding members of the Isipingo junior soccer academy.

“Vengan was not just a stalwart in the soccer community but a visionary who dedicated his life to nurturing young talent and promoting the beautiful game in Isipingo. His unwavering commitment, passion for soccer, and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on countless young players and the community as a whole,” Nelson said.

He added: “As a leader, mentor, and friend, Vengan embodied the spirit of unity and perseverance, inspiring many to pursue their dreams both on and off the field. His legacy will forever be etched in the heart of the academy and the broader soccer fraternity.“

Nelson said that his brother’s contributions will never be forgotten, and his memory will continue to inspire future generations.

“Ronnie had served his time on earth with dignity and respect. The sporting fraternity and various communities welcomed him with open arms for his care, dedication, commitment and generosity,” Nelson said.

Maya Singh, former president of Natal High Schools and non-racial sports activist, now heading the Currie’s Fountain Heritage Preservation Campaign, said that Ronnie emulated his late father who was one of the outstanding football administrators in the “glorious days” of the South Coast District Indian Football Association (SCDIFA).

“He was cut from the same cloth, as it were. Ronnie did not relent as he contributed immensely to the promotion and development of football. He served selflessly and will always be remembered for his yeoman sacrifices for non-racial sports,” Singh said.

Shotokan Karate Do International South Africa (SKISA), Sonny Pillay-Hanshi, honoured Vengan with a commendation award in 2017 for his outstanding contribution made to the sporting fraternity of KZN.

“The SKISA leadership salutes a dear friend for his unflinching commitment to non-racial sport. Hamba Kahle. We remain confident that you will continue to serve high up in the heavens above,” Pillay said.

Isipingo and neighbouring districts member, Amisha Singh, described Vengan as a “man who truly played an important role in soccer and in our community”.

Socio-political activist Nanda Soobben said the Vengan family managed the south coast football association professionally.

“The dreaded Groups Areas Act shut down the football grounds and evicted the non-white community. The family still ploughed on. Ronnie comes from a good heritage of non-racial soccer in South Africa.

“Two weeks ago, he was posting on social media about the junior soccer academy in Isipingo. He would attend games with his walking aid to the grounds right until the end. He was dedicated to get the kids to play football. It is a sad loss,” Soobben said.

