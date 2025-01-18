Police in the Eastern Cape are closing the net on a trio of alleged criminals accused of extorting a Mdantsane business.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Task Team arrested a 45-year-old extortion suspect in Mdantsane, near East London, on Thursday, January 16.

This followed a complaint from a local business owner, who said three men had extorted monthly payments since August 2024, under the pretence of offering protection from robberies.

The Hawks then initiated a swift operation, supported by the Mdantsane, Qonce and East London Flying Squads, which led to the arrest of the first suspect. Authorities say that investigations are ongoing, with further arrests anticipated.

The suspect is set to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 20.

“This arrest is proof that we are turning a new page with strategies to dismantle criminal syndicates that exploit our communities and businesses in the Eastern Cape,” said Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, provincial head of the Hawks.

In late 2024, police in the Eastern Cape launched an extortion hotline, which led to 36 cases being opened and 31 suspects being arrested in the space of just one month.

Nationally, extortion remains a significant problem for businesses as well as construction companies. It is estimated that in the past five years, the construction mafia has disrupted over 180 projects, worth R63 billion.

At the recent Summit on Crime-Free Construction Sites, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure agreed to enhance security on construction sites through a joint task force between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and private security providers.

