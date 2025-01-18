140 seniors left disappointed after Mnandi Beach Resort cancels booking

Mnandi Beach Resort was closed while the city cleaned the pool. Picture: Supplied

A group of 140 senior citizens was left disappointed and inconvenienced after their planned visit to Mnandi Beach Resort was abruptly cancelled due to poor communication and logistical issues.

The event, organised by Lucinda Evans, founder of the anti-gender-based violence organisation Philisa Abafazi, was meant to provide a day of enjoyment for the elderly.

However, a lack of clear updates from the facility resulted in the group being turned away on the day of their booking.

They were informed the water was not safe, and the pool was closed because they had drained the water and would clean the pool on Monday.

“They took down the numbers for the organisation and said they would inform us if we couldn’t come. When they didn’t call, we assumed it was open and safe for us.

“On Friday, I drove five minutes ahead, as I walked up an official said the pool was closed, when we had a booking for the day.”

Evans said she explained they had booked the space for Friday.

“The principle is the attitude and disregard for the elderly. They could have called us and told us not to go there.

“We ended up going to Newlands, at an extra cost. As we left, the official said they would open for us after I took a video of them and already called the other facility.

“This is how we are treated when we want to make use of the public services as the community.”

Ward councillor Ashley Potts confirmed there was an issue with the pool.

“The facilities manager had a test done, we have it every morning, it came back and said that it was not safe to use.

“The pool was opened later in the day. It had to be tested.

“They were offered to go to another facility where they would have been able to swim.”

The City of Cape Town said the Mnandi swimming pool has been operational this summer season.

However, water quality was impacted due to the high number of visitors last weekend - as is common for any chlorinated swimming pool.

“The organiser was aware of the challenge as she visited the facility in person on Monday to make the booking.

“Despite the best efforts of staff, the water quality had not sufficiently improved by the time the group arrived at the facility on Friday. The group was accommodated at Newlands Swimming Pool.

“The city apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

