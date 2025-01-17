Viral video leads to NSPCA charges against man who was pouring beer into a fish's mouth

The NSPCA will be laying criminal charges against the individual seen in a recent viral video pouring an alcoholic beverage, suspected to be beer, down the mouth of a fish.

The NSPCA said it has since tracked the man who posted the video on TikTok under the handle, Lethabo_Sebapo.

"(He) has been tracked, and contacted, and the compilation of a docket is in its final stages," said NSPCA spokesperson, Jacques Peacock.

In the video, the man is seen laughing and holding a fish in one hand while pouring beer into its mouth.

While he's in the act, people are laughing in the background while the man appears entertained throughout the video.

Peacock said the man admitted to the act and stated that his motivation was only for fun.

He added that the man will face criminal charges under the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.