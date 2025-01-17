South Africa's elite police prepare for UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

In an interview with Dubai Police, Barties said this includes intense physical training, situational drills and tactical exercises.

Speaking ahead of the event, SAPS Commander of Special Force Operations, Colonel GC Barties, said his officers take a multifaceted approach when preparing for such events.

The Special Task Force will go head-to-head with more than 100 tactical units from around the world, including the best of the best units from Dubai, Brazil, Russia and China, showcasing their skills, strategy and determination.

A group of elite South African Police Service (SAPS) officers are gearing up for the UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 taking place next month.

Members of the unit set to take on elite swat units around the world in the challenge next month.

He said his team also undergoes shooting accuracy, forced entry and descending technique training, analyse past performances and refine strategies.

Barties said the UAE Swat Challenge allows his team to benchmark the unit's capabilities against world-class teams.

The Dubai Police B Team won last year's UAE Swat Challenge with a final score of 325 points, followed by Dubai Police Team with 303 points. Team SARDAR from Kazakhstan took home third prize with their 302 points.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the South African team is made up of 10 officers; nine men and one woman.

"These officers are from Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Our team has taken part in the challenge from 2022. In 2022, we took 13th spot out of 33 teams, in 2023, we finished in ninth position out of 55 teams and last year, we took 16th spot out of 73 teams," she said.

Mathe said the SA team benefits greatly from taking part in the UAE Swat Challenge.

"Participation in international competitions allows the STF to acquire new skills and techniques from other elite units. This can enhance their operational capabilities in high-pressure situations, learn best practices and tactics and foster collaboration and information sharing, which is crucial for counter-terrorism and organised crime efforts," she said.

Mathe added that competing on an international stage raises the profile of the SAPS and can improve public perception, showcasing the professionalism and capabilities of local law enforcement.

"Competing in such high-profile events can boost the morale of the SAPS members, providing them with motivation to excel in their duties and instilling a sense of pride in their profession. Success and visibility in international competitions can enhance community trust and engagement, as the public sees their police force achieving recognition for excellence. Exposure to advanced technologies and equipment used by other units can inform future procurement decisions for the SAPS," Mathe said.