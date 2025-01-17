The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is investigating a viral video, showing one of its officials refusing to help social grant clients.

The official is accused of refusing to assist clients after they confronted her over her poor attitude and behaviour.

In the video, which went viral on Wednesday, a woman can be heard complaining about waiting for a long time without being assisted.

The official is seen threatening to throw a paper stapler at the clients and telling them that she will not assist them.

“You will help us,” the clients said, shouting for help.

The official responded by standing up from her chair and walking to another office, saying: “Come hold me so that I can help you. Come. Even if you do anything, I won’t help you."

One of the clients threatened to report the official to her managers, but the official responded: “You can go to report me now. Go, I don’t care.”

The video has caused outrage on social media, with many netizens criticising the officials' poor behaviour toward citizens who rely on grants to survive.

In response to the video, Sassa KZN executive manager Thamo Mzobe expressed concern over the incident, stating that the Sassa Midlands district manager has been instructed to investigate the matter.

Mzobe said the agency will use internal channels and processes to address the official's conduct.

“Sassa takes seriously and thoroughly investigates any alleged behavior that violates the Code of Conduct,” Mzobe said.

”We regret this incident and extend our apologies for what the clients experienced.”

She added that disciplinary action will be taken against any employee found to have violated Sassa’s Code of Conduct.

A senior management team from the regional office will visit the Dundee local office to monitor service delivery and make proper interventions, she added.

“This will ensure that we strive for continuous enhancement of service delivery to meet our clients’ expectations,” Mzobe said.

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) in KZN has expressed concern about the behaviour of the Sassa official seen on the viral video, describing it as “unacceptable".

DA spokesperson on Social Development, Shontel de Boer, said: "No one should be treated in such a disrespectful manner.”

The party said it welcomes Sassa's commitment to investigate the matter and to take the necessary action.

“We will monitor progress on the matter to ensure that this pledge is upheld,” De Boer added.

