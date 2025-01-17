Police Commissioner consulting on disbandment of the police inspectorate division

DA calls for the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, to summon the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, and the National Commissioner of Saps, General Fannie Masemola, to explain themselves in parliament.

The South African Police Services (Saps) has said that its National commissioner, Fannie Masemola, is legally empowered to arrange and rearrange the National Police Inspectorate, a division that holds police officers and management accountable for their actions while in uniform.

This follows the Democratic Alliance (DA) calls for the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, to summon the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, and the National Commissioner of Saps, General Fannie Masemola, to explain themselves in parliament.

National Police Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said she would not disclose much because Masemola was consulting.

“He is busy reviewing the structure to support the organisation's policing strategy. The organisation is currently busy consulting internal stakeholders. We can, therefore, not comment until consultations are concluded and the structure is approved,” she said.

In a statement issued on Friday by the DA deputy spokesperson on police, Lisa Schickerling, the party argued the National Inspectorate plays a critical role in upholding public trust and accountability within SAPS.

“It is a pivotal component in SAPS’ drive to foster public trust and confidence, maintain oversight and transparency into inefficiencies and misconduct, and ensure adequate resourcing of SAPS stations.

The party felt the division's disciplinary functions are critical in combatting internal misconduct and recommending remedial action.

“The Inspectorate is also tasked with identifying deficiencies at police stations and implementing measures to enhance the quality of service to communities. It ensures that SAPS strategies and policies remain laser-focused on crime prevention and community safety, serving as a key player in data collection and policing policy development.

“The reported decision to close down this vital component of the SAPS threatens to undermine crucial efforts at police reform at a critical juncture for our law enforcement agencies.

“The Portfolio Committee on Police has not been informed of SAPS' intention to shutter this crucial organ. It is unthinkable that such a fateful decision would be made without informing or consulting members of Parliament tasked with overseeing the entity,” read the statement.

Schickerling said the DA has written to Cameron, urging him to summon Masemola and Mchunu as a “matter of urgency” to address the reports and provide an explanation.

Cameron said he was gravely concerned by the reports, arguing there is no” logical explanation and no rationale” for such a decision in a country suffering the sheer weight of underperformance at the station level.

“The closure of this critical component is both pointless and against the spirit of accountability and Batho Pele that assures the people of quality government services.

“Also, a democratic country like South Africa depends on strong checks and balances within and outside any institution, and closing this component will rob the country of critical checks and balances required to ensure quality service delivery.”

Cameron said he would write to Mchunu and Masemola to understand the rationale behind the decision and chart a desirable path forward.

[email protected]

IOL