The N3 has been fully re-opened to traffic following a recovery operation this week.

The N3 has been fully re-opened to traffic following recovery operations earlier this week.

The N3 Toll Concession confirmed that the recovery operation and emergency road repairs have been completed.

"All lanes on Van Reenen's Pass are open to traffic," the N3TC said.

The busy highway had been closed after an abnormal load truck carrying a transformer overturned.