The N3 has been fully re-opened to traffic following a recovery operation this week.
The N3 has been fully re-opened to traffic following recovery operations earlier this week.
The N3 Toll Concession confirmed that the recovery operation and emergency road repairs have been completed.
"All lanes on Van Reenen's Pass are open to traffic," the N3TC said.
The busy highway had been closed after an abnormal load truck carrying a transformer overturned.
Rescue and recovery teams have successfully managed to recover a transformer that has fallen from an overturned truck on the N3 at Van Reenen's Pass.
The northbound carriageway was affected and motorists had to travel contra-flow to traffic. At one point, the road was closed to allow for rescue and recovery teams to clear the area. By Thursday night, the N3TC confirmed that STOP/GO controls were set in place on the busy highway to allow motorists to continue using the route while rescue efforts continued.
Motorists are urged to drive cautiously and adhere to the rules of the road.
