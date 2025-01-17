Limpopo flood disaster: 14 drowned, homes, schools, roads and bridges damaged

Floodwaters in Limpopo have damaged homes, clinics, schools, and roads, leaving many families in distress.

Limpopo province has sustained significant damage from the recent heavy rains and flooding, with more than 352 houses, 108 schools, 412 roads, seven clinics, and 19 bridges affected.

A total of 14 people have drowned, while six others have been injured.

The damage from the heavy rainfall was assessed at a special meeting of the Limpopo Executive Council (EXCO) on January 15, led by Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba at the Modimolle-Mookgophong local municipality.

According to the provincial government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela, the meeting was convened in response to the national state of disaster declaration made in November 2024 and January 12, for windstorms and flooding.

Ramakuela said the province experienced severe weather conditions that left families devastated, with homes being damaged by floods, roofs blown off, shattered windows and personal belongings destroyed.

“The hailstorms and flash floods have also severely impacted essential infrastructure, including schools, clinics, roads and bridges,” Ramakuela said.

The Waterberg district municipality has been particularly hard-hit, with severe flooding at the Witpoort Hospital caused by the overflowing Phalala River. This forced the evacuation of patients to Ellisras Hospital.

However, the Department of Health in the province has confirmed that the hospital has resumed full operations following its temporary closure due to flooding.

“After several days of heavy rainfall, the hospital had to cease operations and evacuate patients to nearby facilities after the Phalala River began overflowing,” department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said.

Ramakuela said a rapid assessment conducted on the damage revealed alarming statistics of the damage across the province.

“Over 352 houses, 108 schools, 412 roads, seven clinics, and 19 bridges have been damaged. Tragically, there have been 14 drowning incidents and six injuries,” he added.

Ramakuela said in response to the crisis, the Limpopo provincial government has launched several short-term relief measures, which include emergency shelters distributed to affected families.

“The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has provided food parcels to qualifying victims, while Gift of the Givers has assisted with food relief, while local municipalities have received blankets for distribution to those in need.”

According to him, the National Department of Human Settlements has supplied building materials for 29 houses in Mamatlakala village on the outskirts of Mokopane.

He said the assessments are ongoing to determine which families qualify for permanent housing assistance.

“The government has emphasised the urgent need to reconstruct and repair damaged infrastructure,” he said.

Ramakuela said the Executive Council began applying for additional disaster funding, in addition to the R850 million that has been requested for the October 2024 disaster.

Meanwhile, Ramathuba said MECs will tour the province to assess the extent of damage.

”Our priority has always been that we shall deal with those areas that are locked in because either bridges or roads have been destroyed,” she said.

“Afterwards we shall tackle the issue of infrastructure repairs like roads, schools, clinics and others.”

Ramathuba said while waiting for a response from the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), the provincial treasury will analyse departmental expenditure reports to identify potential funding for urgent recovery projects.

The Executive Council urged all residents to stay safe as severe weather conditions persist across the province.

IOL News