Death toll rises to five as Cyclone Dikeledi wreaks havoc in northern Mozambique

The death toll has risen to five, while more than 35 000 people have been affected, and massive infrastructure damage has occurred as Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi moves out to sea after leaving a trail of destruction in Nampula, northern Mozambique.

The Mozambique Information Agency, which is the country’s official national news agency, reported on Thursday that the passage of Cyclone Dikeledi resulted in the death of five people in Nampula.

Chairperson of Mozambique’s National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), Luísa Meque, said these people died when the walls of their houses collapsed on top of them.

Meque stated that the cyclone has affected more than 35 000 people and at least 8 000 homes. It destroyed 2 903 houses and damaged 6 089. It also destroyed 73 classrooms in 35 schools, affecting 2 562 pupils and 40 teachers. Three health units were destroyed.

She also noted that 82 electricity pylons were toppled, and 127 hectares of cultivated land were flooded.

The Agency said by Thursday morning, the cyclone had left the Mozambique Channel and was heading eastwards into the colder waters of the Indian Ocean. “It no longer poses a threat to either Mozambique or Madagascar.”

The Mozambique Ministry of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources (MOPHRH) said Cyclone Dikeledi, which hit the northern part of the country this week, has caused impassibility on crucial roads in Nampula province, affecting thousands of motorists and citizens at large.

These include the Nametil-Angoche, Nampula-Corrane, Angoche-Liupo, and Liupo-Corrane sections, which are impassable due to various damages.

The ministry said on January 14, the tropical cyclone hit the coastal region of Nampula, mainly Mossuril, Mozambique Island, Angoche, and Mongincual, as well as Nacala, Memba, and Nacala-à-Velha.

“The region has been under heavy rains and winds that caused major damage, destroying several public infrastructures.”

The National Road Administration (ANE) has reported that there has been erosion and aqueduct collapse on roads N104, R686, R689, and R687, which makes normal movement of vehicles and people difficult.

“Thus, the authority in charge of roads appeals and recommends users, in general, to schedule the travel and transport of passengers and goods with close observance of the precautionary measures in place during rainy periods, especially when crossing flooded or low visibility areas and when approaching bridges, overpasses, and aqueducts. Likewise, it recommends following the pertinent information disseminated by the competent entities,” said the ministry.

Kent Powell, owner of Namahamade Lodge in Cabeceira Pequena, Mozambique, said he was in the US when the cyclone hit.

Currently back in Mozambique, Powell said he was on the phone with his security guard stationed at the lodge while the storm was happening and decided to change his tickets to rush back.

Originally from North Carolina in the US, Powell said he has had a lot of experience with hurricanes, but this cyclone “nailed” them.

He said the property that he built in 2010 has been destroyed. “A few of the other cottages are damaged and there is lots of erosion. This will be a long recovery process.

“As I went in yesterday (Thursday), power lines were down for at least 60 kilometres going in. This is the worst destruction I have seen, and I have been here for 20 years.”

A property built in 2010 by Kent Powell that has survived previous cyclones has now been destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Dikeledi. Picture: Kent Powell, owner of Namahamade Lodge in Cabeceira Pequena, Mozambique.

“Monapo to ilha de Mozambique, to Mossuril to Chocas Mar, to my land at Cabaceira Pequena, all power lines are down,” he said.

According to Powell, the power company EDM cut trees to make the roads passable.

Powell said they have not yet received aid and communication is cut off, leaving residents without information.

“I am here now going to Nampula to get a generator. Tomorrow (Saturday), I plan to go back with a generator just so we can charge phones,” he said.

He said the eye of the storm has now passed them. “The storm has moved on out to sea, but I heard today (Friday) it may loop back.”

Recalling Tropical Cyclone Gombe in 2022, Powell said he was at his property when it hit Mozambique, but it was not as bad as Dikeledi.

“Now the area is paralysed. It will take months to restore power… The locals are in shock. They depend on fishing, and even now there is too much wind and the seas are too rough to do that,” he said.

