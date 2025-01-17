South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration, continuing a precedent of no South African leaders receiving invitations to U.S. inaugurations. While South Africa's ambassador will attend, Trump’s guest list reportedly focuses on leaders aligned with his vision.

The South African government has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has not been invited to the inauguration of incoming US President-elect Donald Trump.

Despite South Africa being one of the United States' strategic partners, the presidency said no South African president has ever attended or received an invitation to a US presidential inauguration.

Trump's inauguration, scheduled for 20 January, will see invitations extended to the President-elect's key allies.

Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for Ramaphosa, said it is not customary for South African leaders to receive such invitations.

"I don't recall any instance of South Africa being invited to a US inauguration. You can research it, but I’m not aware of any precedent for such a practice," Magwenya said.

However, Clayson Monyela, Deputy Director-General at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, stated that South Africa's ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, would represent the country at the event.

Reports indicate that Trump has extended invitations to leaders who align with his vision. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Javier Milei — who has accepted the invitation — and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are among those expected to attend.

During his previous presidential term from 2017 to 2021, Trump did not visit Africa and made controversial remarks about the continent. South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, and Nigeria formally protested his comments, and the African Union demanded a retraction.

Under Trump’s presidency, U.S. foreign direct investment in Africa decreased from $56.6 billion to $46.9 billion, a decline of more than $10 billion. Meanwhile, China has increased its investment in Africa, funnelling an estimated $25 billion into South Africa alone for projects in communications, finance, energy, and manufacturing.

In contrast, French President Emmanuel Macron recently criticised African leaders for "ingratitude" regarding French military support in the Sahel region. He claimed the French military presence had safeguarded the sovereignty of Sahel nations.

Chad’s Foreign Minister Abdulrahman Koulamallah condemned Macron's remarks, accusing him of displaying a "contemptuous attitude towards Africa and Africans."

[email protected]

IOL News