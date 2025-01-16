Understanding the ceasefire negotiations: Palestinian rights and international perspectives

A placard protest was held in Durban in October calling for an end to the war between Israel and Hamas. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo / Independent Newspapers

An International relations expert believes that Palestinians should be able to decide for themselves what final political solution they desire, while negotiations are under way for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The actual implementation of the ceasefire agreement is expected to take place on Sunday.

On Wednesday, American President Joe Biden said there will be three stages to the ceasefire. The first will be a complete ceasefire within six weeks and withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. This includes a release of hostages held captive.

The second phase is a permanent end to the war, and the third is to rebuild the city of Gaza, which was destroyed by Israeli bombing raids.

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) International Relations lecturer, Lubna Nadvi, said as for what South Africa can expect from negotiations depends on the parties who have engaged with each other (via others such as Qatar, Egypt, etc), which is Hamas and the State of Israel.

Nadvi said one has to wait and see what happens between now and then.

She added that it is, therefore, hard to predict what will be expected as most Palestinians prefer a one-state solution.

“Palestinians should be able to decide for themselves what final political solution they want for themselves. The SA government’s position of two states is as per the historical UN stance. However, ultimately the Palestinians wish for themselves is what should count,” she said.

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) International Relations lecturer Lubna Nadvi. Picture: UKZN

Nadvi said the three stages outlined appear pragmatic, given the immediate context. However, what should be part of the final solution is the end of the Israeli occupation.

“Including all aspects of it, such as checkpoints, removing the wall separating towns, house demolitions, and administrative detention. Also Palestinians from Gaza, West Bank, and the global diaspora should be able to talk to each other and discuss what is best for them collectively,” Nadvi said.

The deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas saw the destruction of Gaza in Palestine. The conflict began when hostages were taken by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack.

That attack, the deadliest in Israeli history, resulted in the deaths of 1 210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel’s hunt for Hamas destroyed much of Gaza, killing 46 707 people, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry that the UN considers reliable.

Palestinian militants took 251 people hostage during the October 7 attack, 94 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

South Africa’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has welcomed the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement issued by department spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, following the Israel and Hamas agreement, the South African government, which has been vocal in its stance against the Israeli occupation of Palestine, called for the implementation of a “just and lasting peace” that ensures the human rights of both Palestinians and Israelis are protected and promoted.

“The ceasefire agreement is a crucial first step toward ending the severe humanitarian crisis faced by the 2.3 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has deemed to be plausibly genocidal,” said Phiri.

“The ceasefire must lay the basis for a just peace, which should include the establishment of a contiguous, independent, and viable Palestinian State. All obstacles to delivering humanitarian assistance must be lifted immediately and unconditionally, allowing civilians unrestricted access to essential food, water, shelter, and healthcare,” said Phiri.

University of Johannesburg Department of Politics and International Relations Professor Siphamandla Zondi. Picture: UJ

University of Johannesburg Department of Politics and International Relations Professor Siphamandla Zondi said the reconstruction stage must include the psyche of the people of Gaza.

He said this should also encompass the reconciliation process, addressing trauma and rehabilitating society as a whole.

“The decision to begin a ceasefire and open up a space for negotiation between Israel and Hamas is a welcome one for many countries of the global south including South Africa because it is in-line with South Africa’s foreign policy position generally against wars and calling for peace and for peaceful settlement of conflict in line with the UN Charter,” Zondi said.

“In that regard in respect of this particular conflict South Africa favouring the fight for the self- determination for the people of Palestine which includes ending armed occupation in Palestine and the creation of a two-state situation. One Israel and the other Palestinian existing peacefully alongside one another and cooperating in ways that are possible, Zondi said.

Zondi said this decision and milestone brings SA closer to that desired position in the foreign policy position which is a peaceful settlement of the conflict via diplomatic means leading into a negotiation on a more long term solution.

“Perhaps that most likely will lead to a two state arrangement if both sides agree. The three stage process will be an important one. The exchange of hostages is very important because it is a confidence building mechanism that can begin to create the momentum for peaceful intervention. A permanent end to the war is absolutely necessary. So many lives have been lost over really unclear things,” Zondi said.

On January 11, 2024, South Africa hauled Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the charge of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention. This was for Israel’s indiscriminate bombing and siege of Gaza following the deadly October 7 attack.

