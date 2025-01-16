Abdullah Abiola from Al Falaal College is the overall KZN top achiever under the Independent Schools category. Picture: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education honoured three top achievers for the matric Class of 2024 under the Independent Examination Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate (NSC) for the Class of 2024.

Star College, Al Falaal College and Orientia Islamic School produced the province’s top achievers under the Independent Schools category.

Their names were announced during the provincial release of the 2024 NSC results by Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka at the Durban ICC on Tuesday.

Occupying the number one spot was Abdullah Abiola from Al Falaal College, with seven distinctions from the NSC body for all seven subjects and one distinction in AP Mathematics from the IEB examining body.

He said he placed his trust in God.

“I had to change my approach to studying. Back in Grade 11, I was achieving sub-par results in my Languages and Sciences and I had a great desire to improve. So, I researched ‘how the brain works and how learning occurs’. I stumbled across a few YouTube channels, namely Justin Sung, Ali Abdaal and Cajun Koi Academy. Once I understood how the brain works and how learning occurs, it changed my whole perspective about school. Everything just became easier!” Abdullah said.

He advised the matric Class of 2025 to “set a challenging, yet achievable goal for yourself. A goal will drive you to achieve even when you feel demotivated or discouraged to do the work. Secondly, have an Active Support System. Matric is tough and having the support of your parents, friends, and family will make those trying times easier.

“Thirdly, create a learning system by planning out all the aspects or parts of each subject. This involves your CASS (Assessment Pieces), projects, tests, resources available, your strategy for learning before class (known as Priming), being attentive in class, and how you'll study for the subject after class. Lastly, create a log of your study techniques and schedule your learning. This is going to place you 10 steps ahead of other learners.”

He said his study methods freed up time to do whatever he wanted. “I got to spend time with friends, pursue a lot of hobbies and enjoy myself during the year. However, I did have to miss out on a few soccer tournaments as they clashed with my exams.”

Abdullah wants to study medicine while furthering his studies in Computer Science and he has received offers from the University of Cape Town, Wits, Stellenbosch University, the University of Pretoria and the University of KwaZulu-Natal for Medicine and Computer Science.

“It has been a long-life aspiration of mine to become a medical doctor who not only treats patients but changes lives. I also plan to further my skills in Web Design and Web Development as I am passionate about supporting others and businesses through the compelling use of web technologies,” he said.

Atiyyah Limalia from Orientia Islamic School was placed second by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education in the Independent Schools Category for the Class of 2024. She obtained eight distinctions. Picture: Gcwalisile Khanyile

Atiyyah Limalia, from Orientia Islamic School, was placed second in the Independent Schools Category with eight distinctions.

She described the recognition as the fruit of her labour, saying that it took a lot of late nights of studying until 2am.

“In 2023, I lost my dad. And my mom and two sisters became my biggest supporters. I was dealing with grief and the pressures of being in matric but in the end, it all became a success. Thanks to my family and teachers,” said Atiyyah.

She intends to study Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Aqil Heeralall, from Star College, also got eight distinctions and was placed third. He thanked his parents and teachers.

“Without their constant motivation and encouragement, none of this would have happened.

“To future matriculants, hard work and dedication are extremely important in matric. You can’t achieve excellent results in a few days. You have to be consistent throughout matric,” Aqil said.

He plans to study Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Aqil Heeralall from Star College was placed third by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, under in the Independent Schools Category for the Class of 2024. He obtained eight distinctions. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers

[email protected]