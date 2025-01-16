iol A single father has won over R38million in the Lotto jackpot.

A single father has bagged over R38 million in the Lotto jackpot and his list of priorities includes buying a home for him and his teenage child.

According to National Lottery Ithuba, the man walked away with R38,517,450.50 from the January 8, 2025 draw.

Ithuba said it is the largest payout for 2025 so far.

The winner told Ithuba that he found out he had won after checking his numbers on the internet.

He said he immediately shared the news with his child.

“I immediately shared the news with my child and went to take a bath to calm myself down."

Despite his excitement, the winner said he remained focused on using his money wisely.

"My priority is to buy a house and enroll in a business course.

"While taking care of the essentials, I also want to spoil my child and invest some of the winnings to secure our future."

In congratulating the winner Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "We are thrilled that this deserving father can now embrace new opportunities and build a brighter future for himself and his family.

"We wish him all the best on this exciting journey."

As the winner looks to the future, he plans to continue working until he completes his business qualification.

"I'm excited to start this new chapter of my life," he said.

Ithuba reminded its players that winnings are paid out within 72 hours of a valid claim and all lottery winnings are tax-free.

IOL News