Recovery efforts are under way on the N3 after an abnormal load truck incident at near Van Reenen town.

The N3 Toll Concession says all northbound lanes of the N3 highway have been closed to traffic to allow for rescue teams to recover a transformer and an overturned truck.

"All northbound lanes are closed from the Tugela Plaza, while southbound traffic is being stopped at Van Reenen town. All vehicles will be stopped at the road closure points until the recovery is complete or the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) deems it safe to start releasing traffic," the N3TC said.

"The recovery of the extremely heavy transformer is a challenging operation and is expected to take an extended period of time. Road users are warned to continue to expect heavy traffic backlogs, congestion and extensive delays in the vicinity of Van Reenen Pass. If at all possible, please delay your trips to this area until further notice. Kindly remain patient, and adhere to all warnings and instructions of law enforcement officials," the N3TC added.

Earlier today, all south-bound lanes on the N3, towards Durban, are closed to traffic for a recovery operation following a truck crash, which happened on Tuesday.

According to the N3 Toll Concession, an abnormal load truck overturned and lost its load - a transformer.

The N3TC said heavy duty cranes are on scene to assist with the recovery.