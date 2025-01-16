Facing a cemetery crisis: SAFPA advocates for cremation in eThekwini

The South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on people, particularly Africans, to seriously consider cremation because of the growing shortage of cemeteries in eThekwini region.

In a statement issued by the body, it said the problem was exacerbated by the devastating weather conditions that have further exposed the limitations of current cemetery infrastructure.

It said recent heavy rains and inclement weather in Durban have only highlighted the fragility of the existing system as numerous graves have been washed away and tombstones destroyed.

SAFPA further urged communities to go and check on their loved one’s final resting places, adding that these disasters underscored the lack of resilience and capacity in the current burial infrastructure.

“We wish to draw urgent attention to the critical shortage of burial space in the eThekwini region. In the wake of these ongoing challenges, we are encouraging families to seriously consider cremation as a viable and environmentally sustainable alternative for the final disposition of their loved ones,” said SAFPA.

The organisation further stated that as of 2019, approximately 5,400 grave sites in Durban already had multiple bodies buried in one grave, with up to three individuals interred in a single plot.

It said this practice has become increasingly common as burial space in the city’s 54 cemeteries nears full capacity. It added that the situation was also compounded by the fact that only two crematoriums serve the entire region.

Besides the shortage of space, the organisation said while cremation is historically underutilised in certain communities, it offers numerous benefits since it does alleviate the burden of overextended burial spaces, but also allows families to retain their loved one’s ashes in a meaningful way, whether in a special urn, in memorial gardens, or other forms of remembrance.

The organisation’s leader in the province, Abednigo Mpanza, said they understand that burial is a deeply personal and cultural decision for many South Africans that they respect, however, as the pressures on the cemetery facilities mount, it is important to explore all available options to ensure that the deceased are honoured while safeguarding the well-being of the living.

“With over 700 burials occurring each week, the crisis is escalating and the need for an immediate solution has never been more urgent. Given these circumstances, SAFPA calls on families to consider cremation, which offers a dignified space-efficient alternative,” concluded Mpanza.

