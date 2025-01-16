Amanzimtoti police recover stolen stationery and vehicle for KZN education

Amanzimtoti police have successfully recovered stolen stationery and a delivery vehicle, prompting the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education to commend their swift action. | Supplied

Amanzimtoti police have been commended for recovering stolen stationery and a vehicle delivering stationery on behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education.

In a statement on Thursday evening, KZN Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department commends the Amanzimtoti Police Station for their quick and effective action in recovering stolen stationery and an 8-ton truck owned by Ndabase Printing Solutions, a service provider contracted to deliver stationery on behalf of the department.

“The 8-ton delivery truck was hijacked today (Thursday) at Ezimbokodweni Primary School and A4 paper worth R168, 517 was stolen at gunpoint,” Mahlambi said.

“Fortunately, no employees were harmed during this traumatic incident.”

Mahlambi said that after the hijacking, police and the department’s security team responded promptly, securing the scene and ensuring the recovery efforts commenced immediately.

“The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education extends its heartfelt gratitude to the police for their dedication and commitment to protecting public resources. Their efforts underscore the importance of collaboration in overcoming challenges and ensuring educational priorities are upheld,” Mahlambi said.

He added: “The department recognises the ongoing security challenges surrounding the delivery of educational resources and has implemented measures to enhance safety and efficiency.

“To mitigate risks, a new strategy has been adopted to deliver stationery during school hours when schools are operational, providing greater security and accountability.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka conducted an oversight visit of schools in KwaDukuza, iLembe District in northern KZN.

Hlomuka started his visit at Groutville High School where he congratulated the school on their performance in the 2024 matric exams.

Hlomuka committed to work closely with the school to address some challenges highlighted by the school’s principal. The department will prioritise the urgent request for additional ablution facilities.

The next leg of the visit was one of the feeder schools, Dr BW Vilakazi Primary School.

Hlomuka was pleased with the overall state of readiness for the 2025 academic year.

However, Hlomuka was concerned about the rising vandalism of school infrastructure and theft of teaching equipment. He urged communities to redouble efforts to protect public infrastructure, especially school infrastructure.

“Anyone who steals and damages equipment meant for learning is destroying our children’s future. We are also complicit if we stand by and allow it to happen. Let us work together to protect the educational gains of our democracy,” Hlomuka said.

