Recent rainfall boosts KwaZulu-Natal dam levels amid flood warnings

Midmar Dam in KwaZulu-Natal. The recent rainfall has significantly improved surface water storage levels in the country’s dams. Picture: Umgeni Water

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) stated that the recent rainfall has significantly improved surface water storage levels in the country’s dams with 79.8% this week, a huge increase as compared to last week’s 74.5%.

The torrential and disruptive rainfall has resulted in localised flooding in some provinces, DWS spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa, said it has also boosted their Water Supply Systems significantly.

According to Mavasa, KwaZulu-Natal has also experienced the highest upsurge with 10.2% respectively. Mpumalanga shot up from 82.9% to 93.1% this week, while KZN has increased from 81.0% to 91.2%.

Mavasa said that parts of KZN, Limpopo and Mpumalanga received more than 200mm of rainfall.

“There is an expectation of isolated to scattered rainfall over central and eastern areas of the country, particularly in Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal provinces this week, as a result, surface water storage in these areas is expected to improve further next week,” Mavasa said.

However, the DWS would like to caution the residents in those provinces to be careful during the heavy rains. Mavasa has urged residents to avoid water bodies, particularly when the rain can be disruptive.

“We appeal to members of the public to stay away from the rivers, lakes and dams, especially in the low-lying areas. Pedestrians should avoid crossing bridges and motorists should also refrain from driving through flooded areas, even though the water seems to be shallow. Water can be deadly during the floods and should not at all be underestimated. Let us all keep safe and stay indoors if possible,” said Mavasa.

The storage capacity in the country’s major Water Supply Systems (WSS) has also shown a good improvement. In KZN, the water supply systems have also increased this week, with uMngeni moving from 86.8% to 88.3%, and uMhlathuze from 91.5% 93.6%.

“Although the surface water storage capacity has improved in the majority of our dams in most provinces this week, the department calls on citizens to continue to use water sparingly,” Mavasa said.

According to uMngeni-uThukela Water, the dam levels on Wednesday are:

Spring Grove Dam – 66 %

Midmar Dam – 99%

Albert Falls Dam – 80%

Inanda Dam – 103 %

Hazelmere Dam – 97 %

Woodstock Dam – 92 %

Spioenkop Dam – 100 %

Goedertrouw Dam – 94%

Pongolapoort Dam – 92 %

