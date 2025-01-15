Doc Shebeleza: remembering the kwaito icon who inspired generations

Sandra Khunou, sister to the late kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza, celebrates his legacy at the M1 SABC Studios on Wednesday. Khonou was accompanied by Lady K. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

Friends, family and music industry colleagues came out in their numbers to pay heartfelt tributes to celebrated kwaito legend, Doc Shebeleza, at a memorial service held on Wednesday afternoon at the SABC’s M1 Studios.

Known in real life as Victor Bogopane, the beloved artist was remembered not only for his musical contributions but also for his profound impact on his community and the lives of struggling musicians.

As attendees shared their memories, the sweetness of their words painted a picture of a man who was a true friend, a devoted father, and a committed community builder.

One of Shebeleza’s daughters expressed the deep sense of loss, saying: “You were more than a father, but a rock, a comforter and a guiding light. You showed us what it means to be a good and kind person and always knew how to start our day on the right path. I will miss your forehead kisses.”

Kaizer Kganyago, a long-time friend and former SABC spokesperson, elaborated on Shebeleza’s character, revealing that the kwaito star consistently reached out to his friends.

“Doc Shebeleza epitomised the true meaning of a true friend. Almost every day, he would make that call to ask if I am okay,” Kganyago shared, his voice thick with emotion.

In addition to his personal connections, Shebeleza leveraged his fame for greater good through his organisation African Musicians Against HIV/Aids (AMAHA).

Kganyago explained the importance of this initiative: “He came to me and said, ‘I need SABC to support the work of African Musicians Against HIV/Aids (AMAHA).’ Through this initiative, we went from village to village giving people houses, wheelchairs, and food. He was always in charge of everything; he made sure food was there because he understood he was the servant of the people,” he added.

ANC Provincial Secretary and former label manager, TK Nciza, described Shebeleza as an activist whose invaluable work was often hindered by industry envy and petty politics.

“He was an activist and cared about people. You would find him among his people. His AMAHA initiative was a great initiative, but jealousy scandalised it and it ended before it was supposed to. We need to stop demonising our nation and instead produce more Doc Shebelezas going forward,” Nciza urged.

Industry veteran, Hector Mailula, praised Shebeleza for his selflessness, saying: “He was able to put people first before himself. He was a rare breed, as people like him are scarce in society and even in church. We are grateful to have shared our lives with him.”

Dedicating time to reflect on Shebeleza’s legacy, Vusi Leeuw, president of the South African Music Industry Council (SAMMIC), thanked fans for supporting cultural icons like him.

“We are here to celebrate one of us who represented this industry very well. He was a true artist, one who gives back to his community. I hope young people will learn from him and how he lived his life,” Leeuw said.

He pointed out that while the struggle may still exist within the arts, it is imperative for unity in the industry as a path forward.

In the same breath, Leeuw addressed a critical issue plaguing the music scene — payola — calling on Kganyago to help tackle it.

“This industry’s biggest challenge is payola, which is rife. We hope Kganyago will help us uncover and eradicate it,” he said. “We must unite; if we do not unite, we will fall.”

Doc Shebeleza, renowned for hits such as “Amantombazane”, will be laid to rest in a funeral service at the Old Apostolic Church in Fairlands, with his final resting place at Heroes Acres in Wespark Cemetery on Saturday.

[email protected]