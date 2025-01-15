CONFIRMED: Peter de Villiers joins Jacob Zuma's Umkhonto Wesizwe Party

Former Springbok coach and ex-GOOD Party MPL, Peter de Villiers, is officially joining the MK Party.

Former Springbok coach and ex-GOOD Party member, Peter de Villiers, has joined Jacob Zuma's Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party.

MK Party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed the news to IOL on Wednesday.

Rumours of de Villers' move circulated on social media with claims that he was one of the new recruits to join the party, following in the steps of impeached judge, Dr John Hlophe and former Economic Freedom Fighter deputy president, Floyd Shivambu. It is believed he was spotted at Hlophe's farm at the weekend.

In March last year, de Villiers was fired from the GOOD Party following allegations of sexual misconduct.

At the time, IOL reported that he was also removed as a member of the Western Cape's provincial legislature.

In January (last year), the party received a formal complaint leading to de Villiers' suspension.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) further confirmed that he was criminally charged with two counts of sexual assault and crimen injuria.

De Villiers, 67, was the national rugby team's coach between 2008 - 2011 winning the 2009 Tri Nations, a 2009 test series win over the British & Irish Lions and a first victory over New Zealand in Dunedin in 2009, following his success with the South African U19 and U21 teams.

