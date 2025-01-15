City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena said the utility received a tip-off from residents regarding meter tampering following the updating process of meters in November 2024 .

The newly-installed prepaid meters were disconnected on Wednesday and penalties were imposed.

"The meters affected were removed by our technical team, along with the circuit breakers, ensuring that these customers do not illegally reconnect their power supply.

"Penalties have also been imposed on the customers who tampered with their meters, with a fine of more than R14,000 for single-phase connections," he said.

Mangena said penalties can potentially exceed R30,000 for houses with three-phase connections.

"Today’s (Wednesday) operation serves as a stern warning to those who continue to bypass their meters within our supply areas."

Mangena added that the utility has repeatedly warned customers about the consequences of meter tampering, yet some individuals continue to engage in this illegal activity.

"We want to make it clear that City Power will no longer tolerate this behaviour. All our customers are required to pay for the electricity they consume, and bypassing meters not only undermines the system but also puts additional strain on the entire community and could potentially lead to safety risks for residents within the complex," he said.