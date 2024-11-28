R77 million Powerball winner wasted no time in claiming his prize, plans to pay off home loan

The Powerball jackpot winner will start a business and pay of his homeloan. Picture: Ithuba

A South African man has wasted no time in claiming his R77million Powerball jackpot prize.

The married man said he got the call from the bank the morning after the draw.

“They notifyed me of my big win. Both my wife and I couldn't believe it at first. I went straight to the Ithuba offices to verify the news.

“I am so happy and relieved about this win-it's going to change my life forever."

The winner walked away with the jackpot prize of R77,428,794.30 from the November 26, 2024 draw.

The winner told National Lottery Ithuba that he had big plans.

"I am finally going to start the business I have dreamt about for so long but didn't have the financial muscle to get going.

“I'll also pay off our home loan and invest in the future of our children."

Despite his excitement, the winner is taking a measured approach to managing his fortune:

"I want to take my time thinking about this. I plan to have several sessions with a financial advisor so I can make informed decisions about how to spend and invest this money wisely."

Ithuba said the man purchased his ticket using a banking app.

He spent R90 and selected his numbers manually.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "This incredible win highlights the ease and security of playing the National Lottery through banking apps.

“We are thrilled for the winner and remain committed to delivering a world-class lottery experience through continuous innovation and accessibility."

Ithuba reminded players that winnings are paid out within 72 hours of a valid claim and that all winnings are tax-free.

IOL News