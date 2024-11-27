One person won the R77 million Powerball jackpot

One person has won over R77 million in the Powerball jackpot. Picture: File image

One person in South Africa has woken up R77 million richer after bagging Tuesday night’s Powerball jackpot.

The person won R77,428,794.30 from the November 26, draw.

A total of three people won in the second division, of five correct numbers and will each walk away with R157,178.80.

A total of 144,423 people had the Powerball number and will each win R10.

There were no winners in the Powerball Plus jackpot and the jackpot will roll over to an estimated R12 million in the November 29, draw.

One person did win in the Powerball Plus’ second division, getting five correct numbers and will walk away with R194,717.60.

Ithuba said it was still searching for the R19 million Lotto jackpot winner from a previous draw.

The draw from the November 20, paid out R19,081,940.

The ticket was purchased at a Spar in Rustenburg in the North West province.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza urged winners to check their tickets.

“The winner purchased their ticket for R60 and manually selected their numbers,” she said.

“We urge all participants who played lotto at a Spar in the Rustenburg area to check their tickets.”

Ithuba said as of October 30, more than R257 million in prizes remain unclaimed across various games.

Among the significant unclaimed prizes is a PowerBall plus jackpot of over R3.4 million, purchased in Louis Trichardt in Limpopo on January 19, 2024, set to expire on January 19, 2025.

IOL News