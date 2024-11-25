Search is on for R19 million Lotto jackpot winner. Here’s where they bought their ticket from

The National Lottery Ithuba said they were searching for the R19million Lotto jackpot winner. Picture: Supplied

The National Lottery Ithuba are searching for the R19million Lotto jackpot winner.

The ticket was purchased at a Spar in Rustenburg in the North West province.

The draw from the November 20, 2024 paid out R19,081,940.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza urged winners to check their tickets.

“The winner purchased their ticket for R60 and manually selected their numbers.

“We urge all participants who played lotto at a Spar in the Rustenburg area to check their tickets.”

Ithuba said as of October 30, 2024 more than R257 million in prizes remain unclaimed across various games.

Among the significant unclaimed prizes is a PowerBall plus jackpot of over R3.4 million, purchased in Louis Trichardt in Limpopo on January 19, 2024, set to expire on January 19, 2025.

Another daily Lotto of R640,100, bought in Carletonville, Gauteng, on 5 January 2024, expiring on 5 January 2025.

Ithuba said unclaimed winnings that are not claimed within the 365 days period will be forfeited and redirected to support community causes through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF).

Participants may walk into their nearest retail store or Ithuba office to validate their tickets to check if they have unclaimed winnings.

Ithuba reminded players that all winnings are tax free and that players have to be 18 years and over.

In September a Nomathamsanqa grandfather won the R8.5million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot winner from the September 18, 2024 draw.

One of his first plans is to medical aid.

IOL News