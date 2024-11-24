Breyten Breytenbach dies at 85

South Africa has lost a monumental voice in the arts as renowned painter, poet, and activist Breyten Breytenbach passed away peacefully this Sunday, November 24, in Paris at the age of 85.

His daughter announced the news via a press release to RFI, highlighting the profound impact of her father's work and his lifelong commitment to social justice.

Breytenbach, a towering figure in apartheid-era activism, was a beacon of resistance against the oppressive regime.

"An immense artist and activist against apartheid, he fought until the end for a better world," his daughter noted.

Born in 1939, Breytenbach was known for his innovative approach to both painting and poetry, using colour and words to evoke the complex emotions of his homeland's socio-political landscape.

His visual art and literary works solidified his place as a key figure in the South African cultural landscape.

His political activism, however, came at a significant personal cost. Breytenbach was imprisoned for nine years in the late 1970s for his anti-apartheid activities.

Upon his release in 1982, he became a naturalised French citizen, settling in Paris, yet he retained strong ties to South Africa, often returning.

Acknowledged not just for his artistry, Breytenbach was also celebrated in France, where he was bestowed the title of Knight of the Legion of Honour and was named Commander of Arts and Letters.

His daughter’s statement underlined the lasting legacy of his creative spirit: “His words, his paintings, his imagination, his resilience will continue to guide us.”

IOL