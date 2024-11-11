This is where the two R42.5 million Powerball Plus jackpot winners bought their tickets from

Two people who won R42.5 million each from Friday night’s Powerball Plus jackpot bought their winning tickets using a banking app.

On Monday the National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the tickets were bought via the First National Bank (FNB) and Standard Bank banking app.

The guaranteed jackpot from the November 8, 2024 draw paid out R85 million.

“The two winners who will each receive a life-changing R42.5 million,” said Ithuba in a statement.

They said the winners will be contacted by the banks to inform them of their winnings and directed to their nearest Ithuba offices to undergo their individual claim processes.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “It is truly thrilling to see not just one, but two lucky participants claim this incredible jackpot.

“With both winners having played through their banking platforms, we expect a seamless process in reaching them.”

In August, a woman walked away with PowerBall Plus jackpot of over R16 million.

She bought her R22.50 quick-pick winning ticket from a local retailer.

In September a woman won over R107 million in the PowerBall jackpot having also played via the banking app.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over to an estimated R54 million for the October 12, 2024 draw.

Ithuba reminded its players that winnings were tax-free and that those who win over R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling.

