Table Mountain Cableway suspended until further notice after garage fire

Cableway operations will be closed for the weekend following a fire in the parking garage, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) said.

TMACC said that after the fire on Thursday, experts and assessors spent time at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company to investigate the damage caused to the parking garage and the administration building at the lower station.

“Based on preliminary feedback we have been advised not to resume commercial operations yet,” Wahida Parker, Managing Director of the TMACC said.

“We hope to be able to resume early in the new week but we will be able to give our next update by midday on Monday.”

According to Parker, all operations at the Cableway including their food and beverage operations will be closed to the public.

People who have already bought tickets have a period in which to use those tickets or they can ask for a refund.

“We thank the public for their support and understanding and we will provide updates on our social media channels on Monday,” Parker said.

In a statement released on Friday, Parker said that the fire did not reach the machinery that operates the movement of the cable cars and they were able to safely bring people down from the top of the mountain on Thursday.

Earlier this year in July, all operations at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company were closed for seven weeks for their annual maintenance period.

During the maintenance period, the cable cars were docked and all shops and restaurants were closed but the mountain was still open to hikers.

