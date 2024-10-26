Historic moment as Home Affairs embraces recognition of Muslim marriages

Home Affairs has granted the first batch of 33 marriage certificates for Muslim marriages for the first time in South African history. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

The Department of Home Affairs has issued the first-ever South African marriage certificates officially recognising the “type of marriage” as “Muslim”.

“After changes made to the Department’s internal systems, Home Affairs has granted the first batch of 33 marriage certificates for Muslim marriages for the first time in South African history,” the department said in a statement.

“Members of the Islamic faith community have made extraordinary contributions to South Africa’s history for more than 350 years,” Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber said.

“While it comes hundreds of years later than it should have, it is a personal honour for me to preside as Minister over the granting of marriage certificates recognising Muslim marriages.”

Schreiber said this marked a significant step towards enhancing the dignity of this faith community, and reflects the ongoing commitment of Home Affairs to deliver dignity to all their clients.

“It is also an expression of nation building, and a celebration of South Africa’s unity in diversity.”

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has welcomed the formal recognition of Muslim marriages on official Home Affairs certificates.

“This progressive step by Home Affairs is most welcome, and holds great historical significance for so many residents in our city,” Hill-Lewis said.

“Formal state recognition of Muslim marriages promotes dignity, and is a celebration of our diversity as South Africans.”

The Al Jama-ah Party commended the Department of Home Affairs for the reconfiguration of the marriage certificate for Muslims which now states the “Type of Marriage” as “Muslim”.

Home Affairs is ready to assist all clients who similarly wish to have a Muslim marriage formally recognised. They have also enabled their systems to retroactively recognise Muslim marriages.

At a fee of R20, clients can request a reprint of their marriage certificate that will allow them to change the wording to reflect that it is a Muslim marriage.

IOL