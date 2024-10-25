UCT, Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice to host inaugural Albertina Sisulu Memorial Lecture

Foreign dignitaries, politicians, former presidents and numerous anti-apartheid activists will attend the inaugural Albertina Sisulu Memorial Lecture on October 31, at UCT (Graduate School of Business, Waterfront). Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Faculty of Health Sciences, in partnership with the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice, will host the inaugural Albertina Sisulu Memorial Lecture on Thursday, October 31 2024, at UCT’s Graduate School of Business in Cape Town.

The lecture seeks to amplify the rich tradition of social justice, which is embodied in the life of Ma Albertina Sisulu. This year’s lecture will address the theme of legacy and is entitled: “The Sisulu Legacy and the Future of socio-economic justice in Africa.”

The 2024 lecture will be delivered by Her Excellency Ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao. She is a Zimbabwean-born medical doctor, activist, public speaker, educator, diplomat and entrepreneur.

Mphumzi Mdekazi, CEO of the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice, said: “The purpose of this memorial lecture is to sustain Albertina Sisulu’s legacy of promoting socio-economic justice, human rights; supporting initiatives that address socio-economic inequalities; and educating future generations about her ethical leadership, to ensure that her story inspires continued action towards a more just and responsive society.”

Albertina Sisulu (1918–2011), affectionately known as "Ma Sisulu" or the "Mother of the Nation," was a trailblazing South African anti-apartheid activist and nurse who dedicated her life to fighting socio-economic injustices and championing human rights. Her selfless service to others was evident in her work at Johannesburg General Hospital, where she witnessed first-hand the brutal effects of apartheid on Black South Africans. Her experiences sparked outrage and evoked a strong sense of responsibility to act, leading her to become involved in the anti-apartheid movement alongside her husband, Walter Sisulu.

The dean of the UCT Faculty of Health Sciences, Associate Professor Lionel Green-Thompson said: “The legacy of Albertina Sisulu as a primary care nurse epitomises the servant leadership which is an integral feature of service at the first contact with people. Ma Sisulu’s dedication to social justice resonates with our values as a health sciences faculty that seeks to igniting agency among its staff and students to working towards a just and inclusive society built on health equity. Ma Sisulu’s partnership with Dr Abu-Baker Asvat in the Soweto area ensured care for many at the margins of society, often at risk to their safety.”

Sisulu was born in the Eastern Cape and grew up in a family that instilled in her the values of compassion, justice and equality. The only woman at the launch of the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League in 1943, she became an ardent member, joining the Women's League. She was among those who led the 1956 march of 20 000 women on the Union Buildings to protest against pass laws. She was to endure a 90-day detention on four occasions.

Mdekazi adds: “The Foundation, by embracing Albertina Sisulu's spirit and values; we can only create a brighter future for all. Her legacy serves as a powerful reminder towards the importance of perseverance, ethical virtues and collective action in overcoming socioeconomic injustices. Weaponizing her paradigm, memory and lenses therefore becomes paramount.

Foreign dignitaries, politicians, former presidents and numerous anti-apartheid activists will attend this landmark event which starts at 6pm on October 31, at UCT (Graduate School of Business, Waterfront).