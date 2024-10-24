Settlement reached on the closure of controversial Wilgenhof residence at Stellenbosch University

Association for the Advancement of Wilgenhof Residents and Stellenbosch University have settled the litigation regarding the closure of the Wilgenhof residence. File Picture:Cindy Waxa.

The Association for the Advancement of Wilgenhof Residents (AWIR) and Stellenbosch University (SU) have settled the litigation regarding the closure of Wilgenhof residence in 2025.

This comes after AWIR approached the court to prevent SU from closing the controversial men's residence.

In January, IOL reported that “disturbing items” related to previous initiation ceremonies and alleged racism were found in its archives.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the parties said they acknowledged that there was a need to make a decisive break with unacceptable and secretive practices of the past.

In addition, AWIR together with the Wilgenhof House Committee expressed their commitment to participate in the facilitated renewal and rejuvenation process, and thereby contribute to the further transformation of residences at SU.

“SU is encouraged by the commitment to change shown by the Wilgenhof House Committee and the students’ commitment to the facilitated rejuvenation process and SU regrets and deplores the fact that current Wilgenhof students may have been unfairly labelled, ostracised and isolated.

“SU recognises that Wilgenhof students may have experienced unfair victimisation, abuse, reputational harm and trauma. It was not SU’s intention to demonise the Wilgenhof students, but to ensure a decisive break with past unacceptable and secretive practices,” the university said in a statement.

The statement added that as part of the agreement to settle the litigation, in the first semester the 2025 Wilgenhof students, together with new first year students who will be allocated to the residence will be entitled to all move to a new residence together and to retain the current House Committee.

“SU will conduct as much of the necessary renovations of the building as possible during the first semester. The students, including the new first years, will be entitled, should they wish to do so, to return in the second semester even if some of the upgrades need to be completed after the residents have returned,” read the statement.

Noelani King-Conradie, spokesperson for AWIR, said they were looking forward to working together to shape a rejuvenated residence consistent with SU’s values.

King-Conradie said the settlement goes a long way with the intention of addressing the uncertainty and unfair treatment students had to deal with this year.

“Our intent is not, and has never been to target or demonise current students but to ensure a decisive break with past unacceptable and secretive practices.

“As such, SU supports bringing residents back to the Wilgenhof residence once sufficient progress with refurbishment has been made. The key aspect for Council is the output of the facilitated process which is critical in shaping the renewed, reimagined, and rejuvenated residence,” said Newton-King.

