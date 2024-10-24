Lotto results: No Lotto jackpot winner, but someone did win R15million in the Lotto Plus 2

No one won the R86million Lotto jackpot, but someone did win R15million in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot. Picture: File image

There were no winners in the R86million Lotto jackpot in Wednesday night’s draw (October 23, 2024), but one person did win over R15million in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

Lotto Jackpot

The Lotto jackpot has rolled over and a guaranteed R98million is up for grabs on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

The Lotto jackpot has rolled over 23 consecutive times.

One person had five numbers and a bonus ball in the Lotto jackpot and won in the second division an amount of R115,642.00.

A total of 84 people had five correct numbers (third division) and will each win an amount of R 2,394.20.

Lotto Plus 1:

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot and this has rolled over to an estimated R13million.

The jackpot has rolled over nine consecutive times.

One person had five numbers and the bonus ball (second division) and will walk away with R196,249.80.

A total of 52 people had five correct numbers (third division) and will each win an amount of R2,516.00.

Lotto Plus 2

One person bagged the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot and will win an amount of R15,876,884.70

Two people had five correct numbers and the bonus ball and won R95,372.50 in the second division.

IOL News