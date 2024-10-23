Powerball results: No jackpot winners, but someone got five numbers correct. Here’s how much they won

There were no jackpot winners. File picture

There were no winners in Tuesday night’s Powerball or Powerball Plus jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot was estimated at R15 million, while the Powerball Plus jackpot was estimated at R59 million for the October 22, draw.

According to National Lottery Ithuba’s draw sheet no one bagged the millions, and this only means one thing — the jackpots will roll-over.

In the Powerball jackpot one person had five correct number and won in the second division. This person will bank R341,804.80.

A total of 16 people had four correct numbers and the Powerball number and will each win R13,377.40.

For the Powerball Plus jackpot, three people had five correct numbers and will each win R51,896.

A total of 97,889 people had the Powerball number and will each win R5.

The Powerball jackpot will roll over to an estimated R20 million while the Powerball Plus is a guaranteed R65 million for this Friday, October 25, draw.

Earlier this month an art teacher bagged over R43 million in the Powerball jackpot and plans to use her money to splurge on a grand piano and to treat her family to a tropical holiday destination.

The regular player of the National Lottery games purchased her winning ticket using the Absa banking app.

Like most jackpot winners the teacher said she would continue working because she loved her job.

IOL News