Lauren Dickason found guilty of killing her three daughters served with deportation order

Lauren Dickason, the South African woman who was found guilty of killing her three young children in New Zealand has been served with a deportation order.

According to New Zealand Herald she is set to be deported at the end of her sentence.

Dickason a medical doctor, killed her three daughters on September 16, 2021 just weeks after they emigrated to New Zealand.

The 43-year-old was found guilty by a New Zealand court in August 2023.

She was sentenced to 18 years in the High Court in Christchurch in June this year.

Dickason was sentenced to 18 years in a mental healthcare facility.

She had pleaded not guilty to charges of murder by reason of insanity.

The prosecution said that Lauren acted out of anger the night she killed her children and that she snapped due to built-up frustration. But the defence argued that Lauren was mentally unwell and did not recover from post-partum depression after the birth of her children.

IOL earlier reported that even though Dickason would begin serving her sentence at the mental facility, she could be moved to a prison.

Following her sentencing Dickason released a statement to her family through her lawyer. It read: “I loved Liané, Maya and Karla with all my heart. I failed them, I failed Graham, and I failed our families. I take responsibility for taking our three beautiful girls from this world.”

Fadia Mudafar, the National manager of compliance at Immigration New Zealand told New Zealand Herald they planned to proceed with Dickason’s deportation upon completion of her sentence.

Mudafar said as with all deportations following release from prison, Dickason’s situation will be assessed before the deportation takes place.

She is eligible for parole in September 2027.

