Independent Media and IOL Respond to the Press Council of South Africa's Statement on Expulsion

Following our announcement yesterday regarding the formal withdrawal of Independent Media (Pty) Ltd and Independent Online (IOL), from the Press Council of South Africa (PCSA), we note the Council's misleading claim of "expulsion."

Let it be absolutely clear: Independent Media and IOL chose to withdraw from the PCSA, owing to the Council's mishandling of our case and other issues highlighted in our previous statement.

This so-called "expulsion" is therefore inconsequential and merely an attempt to distort the narrative.

Key Points for Clarification

• The PCSA is a voluntary organisation with no legal standing or official regulatory authority. It is not a statutory body, and thus it cannot enforce its decisions on media entities that choose to operate outside of its jurisdiction. As such, Independent Media and IOL are under no obligation to adhere to the PCSA’s rules or judgments and will continue to regulate our journalism independently.

• The leadership of the PCSA seems determined to serve the interests of Independent Media and IOL’s detractors and their anonymous funders. This raises significant questions: Whose interests is the PCSA truly serving? For an organization that claims to uphold transparency, their failure to disclose their financial backers is deeply troubling. We are left to wonder whether their judgment is influenced by forces that seek to undermine independent journalism and silence diverse voices. Independent Media and IOL reject any form of covert influence aimed at reintroducing censorship through the back door.

• Independent Media and IOL have always been, and will continue to be, fierce custodians of media freedom and independent journalism. Our decision to withdraw from the PCSA is a testament to the lengths we will go to defend press freedom. We will not compromise on our values or succumb to any institution that poses a threat to independent journalism. We stand firm in our commitment to serve the public interest by delivering bold, fair, and balanced reporting, free from external influence.

In line with global best practices, Independent Media is reintroducing its Group Ombudsman Office.

This office, which was previously in place for five years, will once again serve as the central body overseeing media-related complaints and ensuring journalistic accountability.

The Office of the Group Ombud is a regulatory institution aimed at upholding ethical standards within Independent Media. Its core function is to protect the public interest by promoting responsible journalism, safeguarding individual rights, and fostering transparency in media operations.

The Ombud establishes clear guidelines for reporting, ensuring a balance between freedom of expression and responsible communication.

Aneez Salie, public editor of Independent Media, will serve as the chairman of the adjudication panel.

His experience in newsroom leadership and advocacy for press freedom makes him a valuable asset in ensuring fair adjudication of complaints.

Ighsaan Higgins, a highly respected attorney with a wealth of experience in media law, will head the appeals panel. His expertise will ensure that the appeals process remains impartial and just.

Around the world, major media houses regulate themselves through their own internal press ombudsman offices.

Internationally recognised publications such as The Guardian in the UK and The New York Times in the US have set the standard for self-regulation, ensuring accountability while preserving their independence.

Independent Media and IOL’s decision to reintroduce the Group Ombudsman office is aligned with these global best practices, reaffirming our commitment to responsible journalism.

We remain steadfast in our mission to deliver independent journalism that champions diverse voices and fosters critical thinking. With the re-establishment of our Ombudsman Office,

Independent Media and IOL will continue to hold ourselves accountable, uphold the highest journalistic standards, and maintain our independence.

Issued on behalf of Independent Media and IOL